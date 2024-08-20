Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

MO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

