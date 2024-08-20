Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. 1,198,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,339,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,282.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 142.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 335,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

