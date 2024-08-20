Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $196.00 at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $180.69 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,708,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

