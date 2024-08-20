Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

