Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Up 4.2%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. 14,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

