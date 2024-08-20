Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,799,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

