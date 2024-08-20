Algorand Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $26.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,323,737 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

