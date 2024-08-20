Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 2.4%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $84.78. Approximately 961,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,117,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

