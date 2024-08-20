AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $69,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.