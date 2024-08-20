Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.