Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,217. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

