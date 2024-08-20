AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 359.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.69. 46,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,198. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.16 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

