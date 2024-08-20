Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.28. 60,688,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,102,344. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.31.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

