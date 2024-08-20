Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5 %

AMD traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.28. 60,688,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,102,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a market cap of $250.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

