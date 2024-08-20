Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 271,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $708.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

