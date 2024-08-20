AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 341,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,067,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

