Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

