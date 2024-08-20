Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of DURECT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 48.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,965. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DURECT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

