Accredited Investors Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.68. 1,426,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,807. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

