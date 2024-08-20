Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,952. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.