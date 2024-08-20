Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.35. 5,615,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,363,777. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

