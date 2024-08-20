Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,461. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Get Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.