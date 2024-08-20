Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 4.1 %

DXCM stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. 3,618,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

