Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.20. 16,195,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,562,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $204.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.