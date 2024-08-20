Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.20. 16,195,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,562,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $204.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.