Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 5,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $81,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

