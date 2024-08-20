ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17,128.04

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $17,128.04 and $0.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 100% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,855.84 or 0.99972265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

