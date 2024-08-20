AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $197.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

