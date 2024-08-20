Aaron E. Alt Sells 2,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.79. 1,301,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,500. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,393,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

