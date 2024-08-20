AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 310.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $921.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,591. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $876.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.