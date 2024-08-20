AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.07. 1,686,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,878. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

