AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.74. The company had a trading volume of 563,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,221. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.56. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

