AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $688.53. 2,997,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.01. The company has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

