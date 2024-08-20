72,461 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 41,406.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $5,298,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Altus Power by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,917. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

