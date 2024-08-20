5,764 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $309,387.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,697,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $309,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,697,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,685 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.81. 94,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

