33,120 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

CNX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 578,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.