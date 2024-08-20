2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 6.3%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.84. 1,657,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,872,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.