24,684 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 728,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,054. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

