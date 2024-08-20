22,400 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,255 shares of company stock valued at $426,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

