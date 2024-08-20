1,953 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. 62,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,703. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

