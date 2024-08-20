151 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $372.59. The company had a trading volume of 931,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,924. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.56 and a 200-day moving average of $380.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.