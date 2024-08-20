1,100 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $81.04. 16,247,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696,355. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

