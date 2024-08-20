1,080 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.55. 10,840,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,735,234. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

