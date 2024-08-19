Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Zynex worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Zynex by 101.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zynex by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

