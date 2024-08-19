ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.