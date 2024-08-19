Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares in the company, valued at $773,405,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,033 shares of company stock worth $7,514,728. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $7,674,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

