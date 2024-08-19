Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.27. The company had a trading volume of 546,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.94 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.