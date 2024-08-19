Zhang Financial LLC Sells 79 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 243,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $173.80. 1,200,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

