Zhang Financial LLC Sells 6,397 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,059,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,289. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

