Zhang Financial LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 979,953 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

