Zhang Financial LLC Sells 157 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKMC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.55. 6,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

